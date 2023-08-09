Backup options for UPSC surges among aspirants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: There is a 20 per cent growth in aspirants exploring and choosing backup options, signifying the transformative effect of backup options on how aspirants approach their career journeys, indicated a study by College Vidya.

The study was conducted to delve into the viability and significance of backup options for aspirants preparing for the UPSC exams. A qualitative and quantitative research method was used to conduct the survey, gathering insights from 15,000 UPSC aspirants who have opted for backup options, including enrolling in online degree programs.

According to the study’s findings, the probability of cracking the UPSC exams could be lower due to the intense competition in the selection process. To counter this challenge, the research underscores the significance of backup options, with online degrees emerging as a promising choice, a press release said.

This trend encompasses not only those preparing for UPSC but also candidates considering other government job opportunities, making online degrees a popular choice among the aspirant community.