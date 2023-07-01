Candidates mentored by Mahesh Bhagwat excel in Indian Forest Services exam

14 candidates in the top 20 including third ranker Anuradha Mishra were mentored by Bhagwat and his team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Candidates mentored by State Additional DGP CID, Mahesh M Bhagwat for the personality test of the Indian Forest Services Examination, 2022, have come out with flying colours.

In the results declared by the UPSC on Saturday, 14 candidates in the top 20 including third ranker Anuradha Mishra were mentored by Bhagwat and his team.

The other top rankers were Anushka Lohiya (rank 4), Ajay Gupta (5), Shwetabh Suman (7), Pratik Indalkar (8), Viraj Hosur (9) and Hitesh Suthar (10). Telugu candidates – DV Sai Charan Reddy (rank 38) and Pannala Sahiti Reddy (48) were also mentored by Bhagwat. Of the 147 candidates recommended by the UPSC for appointment, 71 were trained by Bhagwat and his team of mentors.

The free mentorship is extended over WhatsApp groups and based on a candidate’s details, Bhagwat and his team helps the aspirants prepare for the personality test with probable questions.

Congratulating the rankers, Bhagwat expressed his gratitude to all mentors, including MOEF IG Ramesh Pandey, Telangana Additional PCCF Sunita Bhagwat, and MP cadre IFS Shreyas Shrivatava.

