Bag with Rs 30 lakh cash stolen from bus in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

According to the police, Ramoji Rao, a resident of Vijayawada, was proceeding to Hyderabad with the cash. On the way, when the bus stopped at Narketpally, he left the bag in the bus and went to have breakfast. Though he boarded soon enough, it was when he reached near Chityala that he realised the bag was missing.

After reaching Hayathnagar, he lodged a police complaint. The Hayathnagar police booked a Zero FIR case and transferred it to the Narketpally police for investigation on point of jurisdiction.