Watch: Two-month-old puppy stolen in Hyderabad; couple approaches police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:16 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged with the Punjagutta police alleging a pet dog was allegedly stolen.

In their complaint, a couple from Nagarjuna Nagar in Ameerpet told the police that their two-month-old pet by name Puppy was playing in front of the house, when unidentified persons took it away on Sunday.

The footage from the surveillance cameras at the residence too were submitted along with the complaint.

The police are investigating.