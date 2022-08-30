WATCH: Ganesh idol stolen in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Theft of laddus kept as ‘prasadam’ along with Ganesh idols is not a new thing in Hyderabad, but the theft of the Ganesh idol itself is something new.

And that is what happened at Hayathnagar late on Monday night, with three men lifting and walking away with a Ganesh idol that was kept for sale at a roadside stall. .

A video clip of the incident, which has gone viral on various social media platforms on Tuesday, shows three unidentified youngsters lifting an idol from the stall on one side of the road, and then calmly carrying it across the road through the traffic, and then fleeing the spot in an auto-trolley.

The incident, which was recorded in surveillance cameras in the surroundings, has triggered doubts over whether the men took it because they could not afford an idol, or whether they had plans to sell it and make it money.

The Hayathnagar police said though they had received information on the incident, there was no formal complaint lodged yet.