‘BAJA SAEIndia’ 2024 kicked off at BVRIT campus in Hyderabad

The event is on till March 11 with the theme ‘Multiverse of Mobility’ has two new categories – aBAJA (Autonomous BAJA) and hBAJA (Beginning with CNG and slowly transitioning to Hydrogen Propulsion) alongside the ever-popular mBAJA and eBAJA categories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 03:55 PM

Hyderabad: The BV Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT), Narsapur campus, is playing host to a unique event ‘BAJA SAEINDIA 2024’ featuring the best engineering brains. The six-day event eBaja category comes for the first time to South India to Hyderabad in the 17 years history of Society of Automotive Engineers, India (SAEINDIA), one of the few professional engineering societies in India.

The participating students are tasked to design and fabricate a single seater All-Terrain electric buggy in the boundaries of the rulebook and are required to take part in the trifold evaluation consisting the preliminary event, virtual event, technical scrutiny, student workshops, static events report submission, etc. which would finally lead up to the finale – BAJA SAEINDIA 2024 Phase-3.

SAEINDIA has members from various fields – design, manufacture, test, market, and maintain self-propelled land, sea, air, and space vehicles. In the 17th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA, 70 teams from different engineering colleges including IITs, NITs are participating.