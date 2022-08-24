Hexagon Capability Center India signs MoU with BVRIT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), a R&D hub of Hexagon AB, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering to prepare students for the evolving industry needs.

The engagement include internships, mentorship programmes, exposure to technologies along with software engineering practices, and possible employment offers. Students will be able to participate in paid projects on industry-specific use cases, according to a press release.

Further, the HCCI will help BVRIT curate its curriculum concerning AI and ML. The plan also includes providing exposure to collaborative technology-focused events and Hackathons.