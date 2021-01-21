Bajaj Electronics announces lucky winners of cash prize, Alto cars

Karan Bajaj also congratulated the winner of the Rs 50 lakh cash prize and winners of 25 Alto Car on behalf of the Bajaj team.

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Popular retailer in electronics, known for its legacy of customer relationship and satisfaction, Bajaj Electronics has just hosted India’s biggest festive offer bumper draw of Rs 50 lakh cash prize and 25 Alto 800 cars.

The lucky winner of the bumper draw was announced by actors Malvika Sharma, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur. The actors graced the occasion and picked the lucky winners. The lucky draw winner of Rs 50 lakh cash prize was coupon number 20201522429.

Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, said, “Bajaj Electronics has gained this success because of the trust and love of our customers. Bumper draws are a way by which we, at Bajaj Electronics, try to return the gratitude to our customers. We wish that our relationship with the customers grows to greater heights.” Karan Bajaj also congratulated the winner of the Rs 50 lakh cash prize and winners of 25 Alto Car on behalf of the Bajaj team.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .