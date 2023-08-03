Nexus Hyderabad launches ‘Techstination’ for gadget lovers

The immersive tech fest will offer month-long deals on electronics products between August 5 and 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall has launched ‘Techstination’, an immersive tech fest, offering a month-long deals on electronics products. Mall partners will be offerung exclusive deals and discounts on over 1000 plus products during the sale period.

The brands include Bajaj Electronics, Reliance Digital, Apple Imagine, Bose, Vivo, MI, Samsung, CEX, Lenovo, HP, Kitchen Stories join the programme.

In addition to these Nexus Hyderabad Mall will also be offering assured gifts on electronic purchases of Rs 50000. The fest will be on between August 5 and 31.