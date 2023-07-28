Simrat Kaur Randhawa all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar 2’

The veteran and successful filmmaker is now set to launch yet another promising, young and gorgeous newcomer Simrat Kaur Randhawa as the female lead for his eagerly-awaited ‘Gadar 2’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Prolific filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has redefined mainstream commercial cinema with quite a few blockbusters over the decades, is touted to be the only director in Bollywood who has launched several well-known Bollywood actors.

Speaking about this, Simrat says, “I got an audition call from Mukesh Chhabra sir and he informed me that I will have to go Palampur for some look test. Interestingly, I had no idea about the audition was for which project. When I landed in Palampur for my look test, I saw the car that came for pickup had ‘Gadar 2’ mentioned on it. I was a little worried thinking whether I was called for the role of some friend or some character like that but I had no idea that it was for the main lead. I gave around 4 auditions and 2-3 look tests before getting selected.”

“Being an outsider and having no connections in Bollywood, I don’t think I could have dreamt of being introduced in an iconic movie like ‘Gadar 2’ and at the same time share the screen space with the legendary actor Sunny Deol sir. It all feels like a dream to me!” she adds.

On starting her Bollywood journey with an iconic filmmaker like Anil Sharma, Simrat informs, “Honestly, I couldn’t describe the feeling of making my acting debut with Anil Sharma sir. I’m the luckiest girl to have him as my first director. He truly believed in me and my performance and saw the actor within and was sure that I will be his Muskaan (her character name in ‘Gadar 2’). I feel truly blessed to have got the opportunity to work with him. It’s just the beginning and hopefully I wish to work with sir in many more projects.”

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11.