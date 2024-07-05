Bajaj launches world’s first CNG motorcycle ‘Freedom’ with 330km range

With this launch Bajaj aims to provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 05:18 PM

Bajaj Freedom

Pune/Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking innovation, which is could revolutionise the two-wheeler market, Bajaj Auto on Friday announced the launch of Freedom, the world’s first CNG motorcycle! With this launch Bajaj aims to provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol motorcycles.

According to a press releases, the Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle offers 50% cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles.

The CNG tank provides a range of 200+ km on just 2 kg of CNG fuel. Additionally, it has a 2-liter petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey, the release claimed.

The motorcycle is also an environmentally friendly option, as CNG combustion produces approximately 26.7% less CO2 emissions than petrol, contributing to mitigating climate change. Additionally, CNG vehicles emit 85% lower NMHC’s (non-methane hydrocarbons) and 43% less NOx (nitrogen oxide).

The challenge posed in creating a CNG motorcycle is the packaging, given the compact nature of motorcycles compared to cars. The Bajaj Freedom CNG Motorcycle has an integrated CNG tank and kit housed securely in a trellis frame, with proven safety through rigorous testing. A horizontally inclined engine and a Link-Mono shock system optimize space and provide a stable ride.

The design features a friendly saddle height of 825 mm and an arrow mid-section for easy ground contact. Despite the CNG tank, smart weight-saving measures maintain a similar center of gravity to petrol motorcycles, ensuring neutral handling and rider confidence. The mono-linked type suspension offers better wheel travel and comfort, making the motorcycle suitable for various riding conditions.

The motorcycle comes in five colors Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red, Pewter Grey. The Bajaj Freedom comes in three variants:

● Freedom125 NG 04 Disc LED available at ₹110000/– (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

● Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum LED availableat ₹105000/– (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

● Freedom 125 NG 04 Drum available at ₹95000/– (Ex-ShowroomDelhi)