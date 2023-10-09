Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched in Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto, which has been successful in releasing bikes in all segments of the Indian motorcycle sector, has released the new Bajaj Pulsar N150 in the 150 cc category

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto, which has been successful in releasing bikes in all segments of the Indian motorcycle sector, has released the new Bajaj Pulsar N150 in the 150 cc category in Hyderabad.

VVC Motors, Managing Director, VV Rajendraprasad, Bajaj Regional Manager Sai Hari, TV5 News Channel Chairman, BR Naidu jointly released the Bajaj Pulsar N150 in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, VV Rajendraprasad pointed out that the VVC Motors is the oldest dealers of Bajaj in the two Telugu states and have a 35-year association with Bajaj Auto.

The MD of VVC Motors said that Bajaj already has a huge following and sales are expected to increase, as bookings for the newly launched N150 have already started. The ex-showroom price of Pulsar N150 in Hyderabad is Rs 1,18,050.

Area Sales Manager Jalandhar, Command Area Manager Chaitanya Krishna and customers were present in the launch.

