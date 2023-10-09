Hyderabad: Dasara Shopping Bonanza festival of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today launched

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:45 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: The annual Dasara Shopping Bonanza festival of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was launched at Kun Hyundai showroom, Lakdikapul on Monday.

The Dasara shopping bonanza, being held between October 9 and October 18, was formally launched with the lighting of the lamp ceremony at the Kun Hyundai showroom, in which Raman Bhatia, Zonal Business Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), Kwan Hee Han, Zonal Co-ordinator, HMIL, Ramkumar G, Regional Sales Head, HMIL, Rubertanto, Territory Sales Manager, HMIL, Rajagopalan Ashok, CEO, Kun United Hyundai and N Surendar Rao, General Manager (Advertising), Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd, publishers of Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today newspapers participated.

The annual shopping festival will offer five prizes to customers on a daily basis and a bumper prize of a Nissan Magnite car on the final day i.e. October 18 to customers who shop in the outlets selected by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today.

“I am glad that Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today have come out with a wonderful scheme on this occasion for Hyundai customers. Dasara in Telangana is a festival of celebrations and Hyundai has a variety of vehicles for this festive season. The newly launched Verna has received 5-star rating. Similarly, the recently launched Exter has received a very good response from the market. Hyundai always accords priority to customer satisfaction,” Raman Bhatia said on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Surender Rao said that this is the third consecutive year that Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today were organizing the Dasara Shopping Bonanza.

“We are glad that year-on-year, the sponsors and participants in the shopping bonanza are increasing. All the outlets during the Dasara festival will have very good offers and unique schemes for their customers. In addition to these existing offers from the outlets, Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today are also presenting special offers to these customers with every day five prizes besides the bumper prize of Nissan Magnite on the final day,” he said.

Surrender Rao also urged customers to check-out the daily editions of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for availability of these special festival offers at different outlets.

The inaugural of the Dasara shopping bonanza was also attended by Santosh, DGM, Karthik, DGM of Kun Hyundai, Vijay Kulkarni, DGM, Raji Reddy, AGM, Charan Anand, Manager (Advertising), Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd.

The title sponsors for Dasara Shopping Bonanza include Chennai Shopping Mall and Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils while the main sponsors include CMR Family Mall and KLM Fashion Mall. The gift sponsor for the festival is Big C and the festival is powered by Niloufer Café.

The Dasara shopping festival is being organized in association with Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Nissan, Mahavir Skoda, Mahavir Benz Group, Kun Hyundai, Hope Advertising (Creative partner) , T News (TV partner), Sudhakar Pipes and Fittings, R V Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd, VR (Venkataramana Motors), Value Gold, Kalasha Fine Jewels, Varun Motors, Kisan Fashion Mall and Hybiz TV (Digital Partner).

