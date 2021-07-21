Bakrid fete amid pandemic times

Community elders have called people to celebrate the festival in a cordial atmosphere and take all measures to protect themselves from Covid-19

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city will be celebrating the Eid ul Adha popularly referred as Bakrid festival, on Wednesday amidst the Covid pandemic.

Religious scholars and community elders have called people to celebrate the festival in a cordial atmosphere and take all measures to protect themselves from Covid-19.

“People should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during the prayers. Also, all measures should be taken to ensure sanitation in houses and colonies to avoid inconvenience to others,” said Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb of Mecca Masjid.

A huge crowd was witnessed at Chanchalguda, Khilwat, Mehdipatnam, Jiyaguda, Golnaka, Jalpally and other markets where traders set up temporary cattle sale points and the prices dropped down towards the evening with more traders bringing the animal to the city from various districts of the State.

The prices dropped by a few thousand rupees with traders fearing that they might be forced to take back the animals if they fail to sell it. “Due to the rains, traders waited to move the animals till the last moment and that’s why there is a drop in the prices,” explained Amjad Qureshi, a cattle trader at Jiyaguda market.

On the other hand, people thronged the markets to purchase new clothes in the run-up to the festival. During the Eid ul Fitr early this year, most could not make purchases due to the lockdown and its related financial impact.

“After many dull days, we saw some business in the markets in the last two days. Traders are excited after noticing the crowd and hope for more improvement in the situation in coming days,” said Mohd Imran, an apparel store owner.

Rush was also seen at the Mahabub Chowk market where implements used for cutting meat are sold. “Last year we faced problems in finding a butcher due to Covid fear. We were unsure if we will be able to get a professional one this year too. That’s why we are keeping the articles ready in case we don’t get one and we have to take up the task,” said Amair Ahmed, a resident of Jahanuma.

Meanwhile, the police are making elaborate arrangements for the festival across the city. Senior police officials have been assigned different sensitive areas for monitoring the situation from time to time. The police identified some trouble mongers and counseled them against indulging in any unlawful activity.

