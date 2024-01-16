Balakrishna watches ‘HanuMan’ with filmmaker Prasanth Varma

Hyderabad: Prasanth Varma’s latest flick, ‘HanuMan,’ is running to packed houses across India.

Touted as the first superhero film of the Telugu industry, people are thronging to theatres to witness ‘HanuMan’ on the big screen. The movie has received a positive response from audiences and critics alike.

Popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna also watched the movie in an unknown theatre in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A picture of the actor has surfaced online and is now going viral on social media platforms.

In the picture, he can be seen having an interaction with director Prasanth Varma inside an unknown theatre.

‘HanuMan,’ featuring Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai, has collected Rs 100 crore in 4 days since its release.

The film achieved the remarkable feat without any hike in ticket prices and with limited screenings, particularly when it comes to single-screen theatres.

It competed with ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on January 12, which was screened in almost all single-screen theatres in Hyderabad. Moreover, the Mahesh Babu-starrer occupied majority of shows on the release day and weekends in multiplexes.