Balanagar Flyover in Hyderabad named after Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram

Telangana government issued orders naming the Balanagar Flyover as Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:51 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued orders naming the Balanagar Flyover as Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover.

The orders issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department said Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram has rendered yeoman service as freedom fighter, Deputy Prime Minister of India, a crusader of social justice, a champion of depressed classes and an outstanding Parliamentarian.

“The Government, while respectfully acknowledging the contribution of former Deputy Prime Minister, has decided on the occasion of his death anniversary on July 6, 2023, to name the Balanagar Flyover as Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Flyover,” the orders read.

The Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority/Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were directed to take further action accordingly.