Balka Suman distributes artificial limbs in Asifabad

The limbs were sponsored by Asifabad police in association with Chetana Foundation and Rotary Club of International, Khammam unit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Government Whip Balka Suman distributed artificial limbs to 106 differently abled persons in Asifabad on Wednesday. The limbs were sponsored by Asifabad police in association with Chetana Foundation and Rotary Club of International, Khammam unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman was all praise for the district policemen for their social service activities. He said that it was laudable to provide artificial limbs, sewing machines, blankets and road facilities for the tribals. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said the police were always at the forefront in community outreach. The limbs were manufactured in Jaipur of Rajasthan after measurements were gathered. He felicitated V Ravi Kumar of the foundation and Sambashiva Rao, president of Rotary club.