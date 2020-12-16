‘Balyaniki Bharosa’ documentary film CD unveiled in Warangal

Speaking on the occasion, Collector M Haritha said that assurance to childhood is a unique sensitization programme aimed at sensitising the children on four key current issues like ‘Safe and Unsafe touch, Prevention of child marriages, Child Trafficking and adolescent health issues”.

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Warangal Rural: Children should have an awareness of safe and unsafe touch at home and outside, child marriages, child trafficking, adolescent health issues, said Collector M Haritha after unveiling a CD containing a documentary film titled “Balyaniki Bharosa” (Assurance to Childhood) at her office in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that assurance to childhood is a unique sensitization programme aimed at sensitising the children on four key current issues like ‘Safe and Unsafe touch, Prevention of child marriages, Child Trafficking and adolescent health issues”.

“The sensitization programmes were kicked off in July 2019 and continued till February 2020 through the short films which have been conducted in government schools, minority welfare, social welfare residential schools, inter and degree colleges covering 15,000 children and teachers in the Warangal Rural district,” she said and appreciated the authorities of the District Child Protection Unit, ICDS, Medical and Health and Educational departments for creating awareness and also making a documentary.

According to officials, the District Child Protection Unit is presently conducting various programmes to create awareness to members of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at mandal level and covered about 3000 SHG leaders concentrating on women and children laws, and Helpline numbers and the rescue mechanism explaining through short films at mandal and village level.

This documentary film can also be watched on ‘YouTube’ link https://youtu.be/Bwxs9aoUUyc. District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah, BRB Coordinator Vijayalaxmi, District Child Protection Officer G Mahender Reddy and documentary maker K Srinivas were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .