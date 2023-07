Bamboo House India: Eco-Friendly Living For Nature Lovers | Bamboo Houses In Hyderabad

Bamboo House was founded in 2006 with a vision to promote eco-friendly living and provide employment opportunities to marginalized communities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Prashant Lingam and Aruna Lingam are the co-founders of Bamboo House India, based in Hyderabad. They founded Bamboo House in 2006 with a vision to promote eco-friendly living and provide employment opportunities to marginalized communities.