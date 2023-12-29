BAMS doctor caught providing allopathy treatment, clinic seized in Sangareddy

On Friday, authorities from the medical and health department took control of a hospital in Kandi mandal headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Sangareddy: The officials of the medical and health department have seized a hospital that is being run by an unqualified doctor at Kandi mandal headquarters on Friday. According to District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Gayathri, Dr Israel, who is an MBBS doctor, had applied seeking permission to run a clinic at Kandi.

When the officials inspected the clinic on October 16, 2023, and two months later on Friday, the DM&HO had found Dr Gajanan, who is a BAMS doctor, practicing allopathy against the guidelines. Moreover, the doctor has said that Dr Gajanan appointed BA degree holders as nurses and Intermediate qualified personnel as pharmacists.

After a thorough examination, she has said they have seized Dhanvanthri Hospitals and Pharmacy.

The DM&HO has said they would initiate stern action against the violators.