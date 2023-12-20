Man, son drown in tank while fishing in Sangareddy

Police said they ventured into the tank for fishing on Wednesday morning. Since they did not know swimming well, the duo met with a watery grave as they waded into the water body
Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, Chakkala Prabhu (44 ) and his son Nagaraju (23) of Sadhulnagar drowned in a minor irrigation tank while they were fishing in Hathnoora mandal on Wednesday morning.
The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. A case has been registered.