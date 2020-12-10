Bandi appreciates Jammikunta police

By | Published: 1:02 am

Karimnagar: BJP State president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appreciated Jammikunta police for securing the 10th place in the national level ranking announced by the Union Home Ministry recently.

Jammikunta police station was declared the 10th best police station in the country for providing quality services to people utilising modern technology, controlling crime, early detection of cases and other parameters. Sanjay Kumar visited the police station on Wednesday and appreciated the cops for getting national level ranking. ACP Sundaragiri Srinivas Rao, CI Srujan Reddy, SI Praveen and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .