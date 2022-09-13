Bandi, Kishan flays govt for suspending Etala from Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday flayed State government’s decision to suspend MLA Etala Rajender from the Assembly for making remarks against the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Before taking a decision on suspending Rajender, the State government should have examined the records of previous unpleasant incidents that took place in the Assembly in united Andhra Pradesh. Rajender did not speak anything offensive against the Speaker, they claimed.

Reddy sought to know as to why action was not taken against the ruling party leaders for making unnecessary remarks against the BJP leaders. Sanjay said the issues pertaining to people should usually be discussed in the Assembly but unfortunately the ruling party leaders were discussing politics in the House. He said the ruling party sent one MLA to jail a few weeks ago for highlighting the government’s failures and now another MLA was suspended to prevent him from raising peoples’ issues in the Assembly.

Also Read BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from TS Assembly for remark against Speaker

Nevertheless, the BJP would continue to fight in support of the peoples issues, he said. Meanwhile, Rajender found fault with what he termed as high-handedness of the police near the Assembly. “The ruling party has been conspiring against me for the last one year and not allowing me to speak in the Assembly,” he said, adding he would continue to fight against the State government’s failures.