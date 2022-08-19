Bandi Sanjay accuses TRS govt of neglecting nomadic tribes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Jangaon: Accusing the TRS government of neglecting the nomadic tribes, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appealed to the vulnerable sections of the society to unseat the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He interacted with the representatives of various nomadic tribes at Chitakoduru village in the district on Friday. During the interaction, he alleged that the TRS government was not extending benefits of any welfare scheme to these tribes, as they were included neither in the SC or ST communities nor the Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

The representatives of the nomadic tribes said that they had been struggling to meet both ends. “The British used to treat us like robbers and we are being looked down upon even now. Our fate has not changed even after the formation of Telangana. We have not been getting benefits of any schemes either from the state or from the Centre. We are moving from village to village selling bangles, beads and baskets,” they lamented.

Sanjay said the total population of nomadic tribes in Telangana was around 30 lakh and in some states, these tribes were included in Scheduled Tribes. “All you (nomadic tribes) need to do is pull down Chandrashekar Rao’s government and bring BJP into power to get your issues resolved,” Sanjay said. The Karimnagar MP also alleged that the TRS government had cheated various BC communities with false promises. “He had promised to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the MBC Corporation, but he had released only Rs 67 crore,” he pointed out.