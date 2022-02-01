Bandi Sanjay hails Union Budget, says it is acceptable to everyone

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the budget presented by the union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was acceptable by everyone.

“My salute to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a bold budget,” he said in a statement. He added that the Central government did not impose any additional taxes in the budget in spite of financial constraints.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a development, growth, infrastructure and welfare centric budget.

“Encompassing all sectors of the industry and sections of the society, this budget will generate employment and strengthen the foundations of a self-reliant India,” he said.

He thanked Modi and Sitharaman for laying special focus on social and infra development of north east while boosting tourism.

BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman said under the leadership of Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman presented a historic budget. This budget will make India more self-reliant and economically stronger, he said.

