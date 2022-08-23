Bandi Sanjay lambasts Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:05 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Karimnagar: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned what he termed as the state government’s move to stall his padayatra by arresting him without any reason. Sanjay Kumar warned of severe backlash from the people if the Telangana government tries to stall his padayatra by instigating the TRS ranks to attack him.

He alleged that a TRS activist tried to stall his yatra at Devaruppala and Alampur and had even attacked women in an inebriated condition. The police on Tuesday arrested Sanjay Kumar for attempting to stage a protest in Jangaon in protest against the arrest of the party activists by the city police. Later, he was brought to Karimangar and dropped at his residence.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP president claimed that there was tremendous response from the people to his padayatra. He termed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting in Munugode as utter flop and said there was no response from the crowds. He sought to know whether it was a crime to undertake padayatra to understand the people’s problems and question the government for its failure to implement pre-election promises.

Though he was undertaking padayatra peacefully for the last 21 days after obtaining prior permission from the police, TRS cadre was creating obstacles. Where was the need to arrest ? It was the TRS activists who were attacking BJP activists. Instead of arresting them, the police arrested him, he maintained.

Stating that there was no question of stopping the padayatra, Sanjay said that he would begin the yatra from the place where he was arrested and complete till he reached the pious feet of Goddess Bhadrakali. The public meeting would be held at the conclusion of padayatra wherein BJP national president J P Nadda would take part, he asserted. Answering a question, Sanjay said there was no truth in the reports that he had written to the union government to send central forces to provide protection to his padayatra.

“Our party workers are enough to protect me. There is no need for any Central police forces,” he added.