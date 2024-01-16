CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to complete land acquisition for RRR in next three months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 09:13 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project by completing land acquisition within next three months. The RRR, planned beyond the Outer Ring Road, got delayed due to challenges faced in the land acquisition process.

Under the first phase of the Bharat Mala Pariyojana Project, the Regional Ring Road (North) has been proposed to be developed over 158.645 km. The Telangana government will contribute half of the funds for the land acquisition, where around 1459.28 hectares have been already acquired out of the required 1935.35 hectares.

However, the land acquisition for the project did not progress for last nine months, leading to complicated issues with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). After the new government’s formation, special attention was given to revive the project.

To accelerate industrial development, the State government proposed to categorise Telangana State into three clusters – an urban cluster within the Outer Ring Road, a semi-urban cluster around the Outer Ring Road up to the RRR, and a rural cluster beyond the RRR, covering the rest of the State.

Revanth Reddy, who is participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Summit at Davos, spoke to the officials over the phone and emphasised the need to complete the RRR swiftly, anticipating increased industrial growth and the establishment of new industries in the semi-urban cluster. He instructed the officials concerned to complete land acquisition in the next three months and invite tenders for RRR (North) works.

The Chief Minister also appealed to union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to declare the RRR (South) section a national highway, and also prepare a comprehensive land acquisition plan. He affirmed the government’s determination to undertake any task beneficial for Telangana’s development.