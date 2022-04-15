Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra yields nothing: Puvvada

Published Date - 06:56 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has ridiculed the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed padayatra describing it as a futile exercise.

In a statement here on Friday the minister said no matter how many padayatras the BJP leader could take up in Telangana, the result would be null and void. People know what was the status of Telangana before 2014 and the development it is witnessing at present.

With his unique and innovative development and welfare programmes and schemes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brightened up the lives of people in the State. Under the dynamic leadership of the visionary Chief Minister, Telangana was moving forward to emerge as ‘golden Telangana’.

Perfect planning, good governance and efficiency were the hallmarks of the TRS government. Telangana led the nation with 11.2 percent growth in GSDP, with a per capita income of Rs 2,78,833 and became a model for the country, Ajay Kumar asserted. There was indifference within the ranks of the BJP because of the hollow leadership in Telangana. Sans public support Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra was only for his party activists, but not for public issues. Sanjay Kumar who had nothing to say to the people, except lies, he noted.

Minister Ajay Kumar sought to know what possibly Sanjay Kumar could tell the people during his padayatras, that it was his party’s government at the Centre that had increased petrol and diesel prices to Rs 100, LPG cylinder price 1000 ? Sanjay Kumar might tell people that diesel, petrol and LPG prices would keep going up if votes were cast to BJP again, he ridiculed adding that people of Telangana were wise and have been watching everything.

