Bandi says BRS conspiring to topple State Govt; asks Congress to join hands with BJP

Stating that anything could happen after the parliament elections, he said a crisis could crop up in the ruling party since former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making serious efforts to bring down the Congress government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 07:10 PM

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged the BRS was hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the State.

Stating that anything could happen after the parliament elections, he said a crisis could crop up in the ruling party since former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making serious efforts to bring down the Congress government. Alleging that the BRS was planning to purchase Congress MLAs, he said some of the ruling party legislatures were in touch with one of the former ministers. The MP made these comments while interacting with media persons here on Sunday.

Also Read Telangana to create additional ayacut of five lakh acres in 2024: Uttam

He wanted the Congress to join hands with the BJP to tackle the BRS by setting aside the fight between Congress and BJP. Stressing that more number of BJP MPs should be elected from Telangana to develop the State on all fronts, he said it was also more important to elect BJP MPs to implement the Congress party’s six guarantees.

He also alleged that both the Congress and BRS were trying to trigger a controversy over the Ayodhya temple issue, he questioned the Congress on why its leaders were not attending the consecration ceremony of the temple.