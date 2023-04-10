Bandi least bothered about Karimnagar’s development, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that except for trying to gain mileage in politics using religion, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was not bothered about development at all.

The Sircilla railway line works would have been completed by now if Sanjay, the local MP, took the initiative. Except for making provocative statements including digging up of mosques and others, he had not done anything to complete the railway line work.

The works would have been completed if former MP and TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar was re-elected, he said and asked the people to elect Vinod Kumar in the next elections.

Rama Rao was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 33/11 kv substation and a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Cheerlavancha of Thangallapalli mandal on Monday.