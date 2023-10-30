Telangana: Two corporators, BJYM leader quit BJP

Corporators Kachu Ravi (38th division) and Marri Bhavana (32nd division) and BJYM State executive member Marri Sathish resigned from the party's primary membership.

30 October 23

Karimnagar: Two corporators of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar and another leader resigned from the BJP on Monday.

Announcing their resignations, the BJP leaders said they decided to quit the party unable to work under the leadership of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who they alleged was not bothered about the problems of the public and was not available for the public in the constituency.

Though they had taken the problems of the public in their divisions to the notice of the MP, he did not extend any cooperation to them. As a result, they could not do justice to the people of their divisions, following which they had decided to quit the BJP.