Banjara Hills sexual assault case: police get four day custody of suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: A local court granted four day police custody of the two persons who were arrested by the Banjara Hills police in the case of alleged sexual assault on a kindergarten student at a school in Banjara Hills.

The car driver and school principal were arrested and remanded after a kindergarten student was sexually assaulted in the digital classroom at the school.

On Saturday, the police took them into custody from Central Prison Chanchalguda and shifted them Banjara Hills police station for questioning. While the driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the student in the school premises, the principal was arrested for showing negligence in supervision and safety of the students.