Chiranjeevi reacts to Banjara Hills DAV School incident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:28 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The actor further requested the government to set up CCTV cameras in all educational institutions immediately.

Hyderabad: Amid an uproar over the sexual assault on a four-year-old girl at BSD DAV Public School in Banjara Hills, veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela reacted to a horrifying incident stating that he was ‘deeply disturbed’.

Saying that let such horrors not recur ever again, he tweeted: “Severe punishment must be given to such monsters swiftly. Everyone must work together to protect future generations.”

Let such Horrors not recur ever again! pic.twitter.com/s1tzujCevh — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, following the case, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed Hyderabad District Educational Officer (DEO) to cancel the recognition of BSD DAV School.

The existing students would be shifted to another school so that they would not suffer any loss in the ongoing academic year, she said.