Bank of Baroda launches two new debit cards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda and digital payments player Visa launched two new debit cards- bob World Opulence and and bob World Sapphire.

The two cards have rewards programmes designed for the Bank’s high networth individual (HNI) customer segment. The bob World Sapphire has different cards for men and women, offering customised privileges. India’s badminton icon and Bank of Baroda’s brand endorser PV Sindhu unveiled the cards at an event.

“We are adding two premium debit card offerings to our portfolio. These cater to the customers who are looking for a differentiated and a rewarding experience,” said Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

“The bob World Opulence – Infinite (Metal Edition offers lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience,” said Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda. Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager India and South Asia, Visa, was also present.

Existing and new customers can apply for these cards. Depending on the variants, these offer complimentary airport pickup and drop service, airport lounge visits, complimentary Club Marriott membership for a year, complimentary sessions at select Golf courses, discounts on select wellness brands, complimentary dining benefits at select hotels, offers from premium fashion brands, room upgrades, late checkouts, complimentary benefits at select hotels that are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection. The joining fee for bob World Opulence is Rs 9,500 and Rs 750 for the bob World Sapphire, a release said.