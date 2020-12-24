Bank of Maharashtra opens new branch in Miyapur

The new branch which was inaugurated by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan would cater to all basic banking transactions and specific needs of customers.

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday opened a new state-of-the art branch at Miyapur in Ranga Reddy district. With the opening of the branch, the bank now has 28 branches in Telangana.

The new branch which was inaugurated by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan would cater to all basic banking transactions and specific needs of customers. It would offer an entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors, the BOM said in a press release.

Jayesh Ranjan appreciated the bank for extending GECL support under Atmanirbhar Bharat to 2,153 units during pandemic and covering more than 90 per cent beneficiaries in PM SVANidhi in Telangana and expressed pride for association with the bank to the visionary project of T- FIBER in the State.

“The new branch in Miyapur will be a one-stop shop for the banking needs of the customer,” said Divesh Dinkar, Zonal Manager Hyderabad zone, Bank of Maharashtra.

