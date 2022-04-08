Bankers told to ensure security of cash, gold of customers in Mancherial

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan speaks during an awareness programme held in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan told banks to take steps to ensure security of cash and gold ornaments deposited by customers in the financial institutions. He was speaking at an awareness programme over safety measures in banks held here on Friday. Managers of several banks participated in the meeting.

Akhil requested the managers to conduct awareness programmes to raise the confidence of customers over security of funds and golden ornaments. He told them to install CCTV cameras to provide surveillance and an alarm system to alert the officials in case of thefts. He advised them to deploy at least two security guards at a bank and an ATM kiosk.

The IPS officer suggested the security guards to alert local police if they spot suspicious persons and to undergo training to tackle emergency situations. He told them to share information of movement of strangers following the closure of the banks and opening of the institutions with policemen. He asked them to keep a tab on trouble-makers.

He told the bankers to follow RBI security guidelines when storing golden ornaments in the banks and to keep checking strong rooms and alarm systems. He said that the onus of securing the cash and golden ornaments of customers was on the officials by having coordination with policemen.

Mancherial ACP Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, Inspector B Narayanak Naik and Sub-Inspectors Gangaram, Tahseenuddin, Kiran Kumar and Harishekhar, Lead Bank Manager Haveli Raju and managers of various banks were present.

