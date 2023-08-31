Banks in Hyderabad to remain closed for eight Days in September

By Sunday Scape Published Date - 02:15 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks in the city will be closed for a total of eight days due to various holidays in September. In fact, there are going to be a total of 17 holidays this month, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are allowed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, these holidays might not be the same in all states. So, not every bank across the country will be closed on all 17 days. In Hyderabad, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second Saturday of the month. Additionally, there will be closures on September 7th, 18th, and 28th. These days are for celebrating Janmashtami, Vinayaka Chaturthi, and Eid-E-Milad respectively.

Even though the banks will be closed on these days, you can still do your banking online.

List of Bank Holidays in September 2023

Here’s a list of the holidays in September 2023. Remember, not all of these holidays will be days off for banks in Hyderabad.

– September 3: Sunday

– September 7: Sri Krishna Janmashtami

– September 9: Second Saturday

– September 10: Sunday

– September 17: Sunday

– September 18: Ganesh Chaturthi

– September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi

– September 23: Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

– September 24: Sunday

– September 28: Eid-E-Milad

While the banks might be taking a break on these special days, you can still manage your banking tasks through online services.