Telangana cooperative team visits Thai cooperative banks

Telangana cooperative team visited a few cooperative organizations including Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives in Thailand limited, Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Asia Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Telangana cooperative team visiting cooperative banks in Thailand on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: The Telangana Cooperative team headed by NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao visited leading cooperative organizations in Thailand on Wednesday.

The team, which is in Bangkok to take part in an international workshop, visited a few cooperative organizations including Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives in Thailand limited (FSCT), Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and Asia Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APACRA).

In a statement, Ravinder Rao said that the BAAC was the largest bank serving 98 percent of farmers in Thailand. It was supporting farmers by not only giving credit but giving all kinds of extension services by seeking support of various other agencies including marketing of their produce, he said, adding that the BAAC had raised Green Bonds and provided loans to farmers at a lesser rate of interest to develop organic farms, food safety projects, alternative energy such as tapping solar energy and protection of the environment from pollution.

