Banks told to enhance security at ATMs in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: After the rise in burglaries at ATM centres over the last few weeks, the Rachakonda Police are asking managements of all banks to replace old Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with new ones that have adequate security equipment.

Early this month, two burglaries took place at ATM centres at Vanasthalipuram and Abdullapurmet. In both the cases, the police arrested the offenders who were from other States.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said they had written to the financial institutions to install new ATMs which have certain security features including alarms.

“The old machines installed in the ATM centres do not have advanced security features. So we are asking the banks to keep the new ATM machines which have the necessary security features like alerts being flashed to the police control room whenever a burglary attempt is made,” he said.

He further said that police patrol vehicles and Blue Colts bike patrol teams were moving around 24×7 and in some cases, had successfully foiled burglary attempts.

“It is not always organized gangs who target ATMs. In some instances, we have had individuals with no previous crime record being caught while trying to open the cash machine with a screw driver or trying to break the machine,” the Commissioner said.

The other measures suggested by the Rachakonda police include installing of surveillance cameras in vicinity of the ATM, deploying security guards and depositing small amounts of cash instead of huge sums at one go in the machines.

“We have suggested them to deposit small amounts in ATM every alternate day or once in three days instead of depositing huge amounts once a week till the security arrangements are made by the banks,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the head offices of most banks were located in other cities with local bank officials saying sometimes there was a delay in getting permission for replacing machines or arranging surveillance cameras or security guards.

