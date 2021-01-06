Barbers raise money for girl’s marriage in Mancherial

Shirisha and her two sisters, Manisha and Abhinaya, were orphaned when their father, Thirupati, also a barber, died of illness on December 18 last year

Mancherial: In a heart-warming gesture, five barbers from a hair salon raised money to help Jampala Shirisha, a financially weak girl from Mandamarri town, get married. Shirisha and her two sisters, Manisha and Abhinaya, were orphaned when their father, Thirupati, also a barber, died of illness on December 18 last year. Their mother Bharathi died of cancer six years ago.

Barbers Garshakurthi Suresh, Kandi Satyam, Pandirla Srinivas, Adimula Srinivas and Kandi Rajender working for Bombay Hair Salon in Mancherial raised Rs 14,000 with the help of donors, and handed over the money to Shirisha when she got married on Wednesday at Mandamarri town. They thanked the donors who contributed their mite for the cause.

It may be recalled that members of Memu Saitham, a Mandamarri-based voluntary organization, had raised Rs 1.07 lakh for the three sister following their father’s death.

