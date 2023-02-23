| Basar Temple To Be Developed On Lines Of Yadadri

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam at Basar would be developed on the lines of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple of Yadadri

A view of the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam at Basar would be developed on the lines of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple of Yadadri as the State government was laying special focus on reviving the lost glory of temples in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials from the shrine who visited Sharada Peetham of Sringeri in Karnataka to study the historic religious structure, Reddy instructed officials to follow suggestions of seer Vidhushekhara Swamy of Sharada Peetham while preparing a plan of reconstruction of the temple.

He told them to prepare a master plan to construct a queue line complex, office of the executive officer, 100-room choultry, a guest house and other structures.

He said the works would be launched once Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave his nod to the master plan.