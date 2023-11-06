Hyderabad: Basil Woods School students get glimpse of cutting-edge space technology

Students had an exciting interaction with the team of NRSC scientists Dr Jaya Saxena, S Savitha and B Ramaiah.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The students of Basil Woods School, Shamshabad along with nearly 500 students from nearby government schools got an opportunity to directly interact with top researchers from Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the primary centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Students had an exciting interaction with the team of NRSC scientists Dr Jaya Saxena, S Savitha and B Ramaiah. Students also had an immersive experience with the ‘Space on Wheels’, a mobile exhibition of ISRO presenting exhibits of various launch vehicles, launch pads and different types of satellites.

The mobile outreach program is designed to inspire and educate students about space science, technology, and the remarkable achievements of ISRO.

The event featured informative sessions, hands-on activities, and engaging demonstrations that brought space science to life. Students had the opportunity to interact with space artefacts, learn about the different missions and satellites launched by ISRO, and even get a glimpse of what it’s like to work on the cutting edge of space technology, the press release added.