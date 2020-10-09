Bathukamma is a unique festival: Kamalakar

He asserted that government has provided employment to weavers by placing orders for Bathukamma sarees

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said the Bathukamma, celebrated as a State festival in Telangana, was a unique festival in the world.

“People across the country worship Gods with flowers. However, Telangana is the only State where flowers are worshipped by treating them as Gods,” the Minister said, launching the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Kisannagar here. Kamalakar, along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao distributed sarees to women.

Speaking on the occasion, he said water, air,even flowers also would be treated as God by the people of Telangana. He emphasised the need to protect Telangana culture, festivals as well as self-respect of women.

Considering himself as a big brother of each family, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was distributing sarees to ensure that the poor women are also celebrating the festival with enthusiasm.

At the same time, the government has provided employment to weavers by placing orders for Bathukamma sarees.

In the last five years, five crore sarees have been purchased from Sircilla weavers, all these are greatly helping them to lead a comfortable life.

KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, DRO Anand Kumar, Deputy Mayor Challa Swarupa Rani and others participated in the programme.

