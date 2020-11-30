Bathukamma painting competition results announced

On the eve of Bathukamma 2020 festival, an art contest was held for school students across Telangana

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Six persons in junior and seniors category were declared winners in ‘Bathukamma’ painting contest organised in connection with Bathukamma festival-2020.

N Deekshitha of Vidhyanikethan School, G Jyosyasri of Sharp Kids Pre-School and P Hasini of Saimanikanta Modern School in the juniors’ category, and G Jayaharshini of Gyan Bharathi School, Ch Hari Nandana of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Amritha Lakhanpal of Sister Nivedita School, won the contest in the seniors’ category.

The first prize winner was awarded Rs 20,000 while second winner got Rs 15,000 and third winner won Rs10,000.

The judges for the contest were Shankar and Mrityunjay from Sakshi and Namaste Telangana daily newspapers respectively, and artist Kurella Srinivas. The contest was organised by Venu Javvaji, Sudheer Kumar Thandra and Praveen Kumar Barapati.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .