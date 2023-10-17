Nizamabad women win Telangana State Inter-District Softball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Nizamabad women, winners of the State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship on Monday.

Hyderabad: Nizamabad women cruised past Siddipet 6-0 in the final of the 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship at Kakatiya University Grounds, Hanmakonda district on Monday.

Hyderabad women finished third after defeating Mahabubabad 6-0. Earlier in the semifinal, Nizamabad downed Mahabubabad 6-0 and Siddipet registered a 12-1 victory over Hyderabad.

Results: Final: Nizamabad 6 bt Siddipet 0; 3rd/4th place: Hyderabad 6 bt Mahabubabad 0; Semifinals: Nizamabad 6 bt Mahabubabad 0, Siddipet 12 bt Hyderabad 1.

