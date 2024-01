Bava Samavart emerges winner in U-13 boys division of Children Chess Tournament

In the girls category, B Vaishnavi Sahasra clinched the under-13 title. In the under-11 category, G Pranavaaditya and BV Seekruthi emerged champions in boys and girls divisions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 11:48 PM

Hyderabad: A Bava Samavart of All Saint’s School sealed top spot to emerge winner in the under-13 boys division title of the Children Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Puchalapalli Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the girls category, B Vaishnavi Sahasra clinched the under-13 title. In the under-11 category, G Pranavaaditya and BV Seekruthi emerged champions in boys and girls divisions.

Also Read Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 tourney to be held in Hyderabad from January 18

Results: U-13: Boys: 1. A Bava Samavart (5), 2. Palutla Suhas (5), 3. Rachamalla Adit Kumar (4); Girls : 1.Hafsa Nishaj (3) 2.B Vaishnavi Sahasra (3) 3.K Aadya Reddy(2.5) 4.Saanvi Poshala(2) 5.Sri Anvita(2); U-11: Boys: 1. G Pranavaaditya (5), 2. Sathvik Gulkaram (5), 3. S Reshwanth Reddy (4); Girls: 1. BV Seekruthi (3) 2.B Shashirekha (3) 3.B Kumuda Prashanth (3); U-9: Boys: 1. S Vishwath Sai (4.5) ,2. Advik Medisetty (4.5), 3 M Lalith Srihaas (4); Girls : 1.Banothu Humpy(4) 2.Dia Parthasarthy (3.5) 3.Tejasvi (3) 4.Balla Jayaswi(3) 5.J Sree Tanvi(3); U-7: Boys : 1. Sri Akshaj (4), 2. Ishaan Sathiraju (3), 3. Bairi Devansh Reddy (3); Girls : 1. Rishika Janga (5), 2. P Saanvika (4), 3. Sayyadh Raudah (4).