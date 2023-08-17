Bay Window launches its first store in Hyderabad

With a team of experts dedicated to deliver transformative home decor solutions, Bay Window aspires to become a catalyst for innovative and unconventional spaces

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs Siddhant and Shivani Anand on Thursday launched ‘Bay Window’, a brand dedicated to curating the perfect mid-luxury lifestyle for home with a purpose to bridge the gaps within the home-decor landscape, at Jubilee Hills Road 45.

With a team of experts dedicated to deliver transformative home decor solutions, the brand aspires to become a catalyst for innovative & unconventional spaces. The brand collaborates with global designers like Anders Ostberg and Leonhard Pfeifer to create limited editions and is inspired by cultures from around the globe.

“With an aggressive roll out across 10 cities over the next three years, we aim to redefine convenience, providing an unmatched omnichannel shopping experience rendering coveted pieces at affordable prices with lightning-fast delivery. Hyderabad is a great location for our first flagship considering it is amongst the fastest growing cities across the country,” Siddhant Anand said.

Also Read These brands are turning waste into cool home décor