Be cautious while sharing messages on social media: Siddipet Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have set up a social media cell in the Police Commissionerate to keep strict monitoring on the messages being forwarded on social media.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha has said that they would certainly initiate stern action against the people who were forwarding false messages on social media. Asking people to be cautious while sharing messages on social media, the Commissioner has suggested that people not share provocative messages. She has suggested that youngsters should keep their future in mind before forwarding any messages. Swetha has asked the people to lodge complaints by dialing to 87126 67100.