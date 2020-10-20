Be ready for Dharani portal launch: Chongthu

She along with the District Collector RV Karnan toured several villages and inspected arrangements and preparedness of the officials for the launch of Dharani online services in Khammam district on Tuesday

Khammam: The revenue officials have to be ready to offer the services through Dharani portal, stated Tribal Welfare Department Secretary and the Dharani Special Officer for erstwhile Khammam district, Christina Z Chongthu.

Chongtu interacted with the officials and checked the computer systems and related equipment at the tahsildar offices. Speaking on the occasion she said the State government has been launching the portal on Dasara for easy and quick registration and mutation lands.

Care has to be taken to make checks related to software, hardware and bandwidth to avoid occurrence of any technical snags. If there were any problems found they should be sorted immediately and everything should be ready for the commencement of registrations on Dasara, she added.

Collector Karnan informed the visiting officer about the arrangements made for the launch of Dharani portal in all the mandals of Khammam. Tahsildars were given the required training on the changed registration and other procedures on the portal.

Demo trails of the portal have been conducted on Oct 18 with 10 registrations in each tahsildar office to give hands on training and create awareness among the officials in all the mandals.

A quick check would be conducted to make sure everything was in order to begin the registration services, Karnan added. The ITDA Project Officer, P Gowtham, trainee Collector Varun Reddy and others were present.

Later on the Chongtu has held a meeting with Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy and other officials to review the preparedness for the launch of the Dharani services in the district.

The Collector explained to her about the arrangements made and training given to the tahsildars in the district. Special officers were appointed to look after the arrangements for the launch of the services, he added.

Additional Collectors K Venkateshwarlu and D Anudeep, DRO Ashok Chakravarthi, DRO Swarnalatha and others were present.

