Be wary of anti-development opposition parties, Puvvada tells public

People in Karnataka were now suffering as they voted for Congress which does not have a development agenda, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

File Photo

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar urged the people in Khammam to be wary of opposition parties that want to stop development for their selfish politics.

People in Karnataka were now suffering as they voted for Congress which does not have a development agenda. If voted for Congress Khammam’s development would be affected and it moves backwards, he said.

Ajay Kumar took part in Athmeeya Sammelanam at Netaji Nagar in 12th municipal division here on Saturday. He asked people to stay away from Congress and its dirty politics. People in Khammam need only development not politics, he said.

Khammam belongs to all. All the areas on four sides of the city were developed uniformly as a result of which land prices were witnessing good appreciation. Once upon a time people used to think twice before buying a property in the three-town area.

But now a huge number of apartments and villas were being built in areas like Gandhi Chowk. The reason was basic facilities and transportation facilities required by the people improved; the Gollapadu channel problem was addressed and 10 parks were developed in the area, he said.

The issue of Munneru flood would be addressed by constructing RCC retaining walls on both sides of the river with Rs 690 crore. A cable bridge would be built with Rs.180 crore across Munneru.

Three check dams with Rs 30 crore would be built. The check dams ensure water storage in Munneru throughout the year and recharge ground water tables leading to availability of water in borewells for the needs of residents as ground water in Khammam city.

For the continuation of the development BRS has to form the government in the next elections. The public has to think wisely and support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS candidates in ensuing elections, Ajay Kumar said.

Later in the day, the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak cheques along with a saree at his own expense to 105 beneficiaries from Khammam city and Raghunathapalem mandal. So far cheques worth Rs 81.36 crore distributed to 8, 631 beneficiaries, he said.

